One woman has died and a man is injured after a stabbing at an apartment building in Takoma Park, Maryland, police say.

Takoma Park police said officers went to an apartment complex in the 600 block of Houston Avenue about 2 p.m. Wednesday to respond to a "suspicious situation."

Officers found a man with a stab wound by an elevator near the lobby. A 36-year-old woman was found inside an apartment with multiple stab wounds.

Both of the stabbing victims were taken to the hospital, where the woman later died.

The man is in surgery at the hospital and his current condition is not known at this time.

Police would not say if any others were involved in the stabbing, but said there is no reason for residents to be concerned.

