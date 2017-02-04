Woman Killed, Man Injured After Assault in Charles Co. Store

A woman was killed and a man was injured after a shooting at a business in Charles County, Maryland, early Saturday morning, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Miaquita Gray, 26, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was shot and killed by someone after she left the Beer 4 U store, located in the 2100 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf, Maryland. They said Gray was with a man, 24, who got was assaulted by someone inside the business.

Investigators said Gray and the man were leaving through the parking lot, when one person pulled out a gun and fired shots, hitting Gray one time and injuring the man in the leg.

They are unsure what prompted the original assault and subsequent shooting.