A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Fairfax County Thursday night, police say.

The crash happened at Little River Turnpike/Route 236 and Braddock Rd. The eastbound lanes of Rt. 236 will be closed for about two to three hours as police investigate, Fairfax County police tweeted just after 9 p.m.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for more updates.