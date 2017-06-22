Maryland Woman Found Dead in Burning Car Near Her Home

A Maryland woman was found dead in a burning car parked near her own home. News4's Kristin Wright reports.

A woman was found dead inside a burning car in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Saturday, and the investigation into her mysterious death continues.

The body of Andrea Hawvermale, 56, was found in the back cargo space of a Honda Pilot near her own home on Excaliber Lane in Sandy Spring, Montgomery County police said. The case is classified as a suspicious death.

Police Capt. Paul Starks said investigators are reviewing evidence.

"Detectives are holding many details to themselves during this investigation. They don't want to hurt the investigation or taint it in any way," he said.

As to whether there is any threat to the community, Starks said: "Detectives are holding open many possibilities in this case."

Hawvermale was the mother of four children in their 20s, according to her obituary, published Thursday in The Washington Post. She was raised in Potomac, Maryland, attended University of Maryland and was a property manager, the obituary says.

"She was a woman of strength and integrity and is already sorely missed," it says.

Distraught relatives declined to speak with News4 on Thursday, asking for privacy. Hawvermale's funeral is set to be held Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 240-773-5070.