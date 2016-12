Police investigate the scene of a serious crash in Rockville. (Photo: David Carter / News4)

A woman and a child were critically hurt when they were struck by a car on Parkland Drive in Rockville, Maryland Tuesday.

The woman, 28, is in extremely critical condition, Montgomery County Police said. Police didn't say how old the child was.

The woman was flown to a hospital for treatment.

The car that hit them stayed on the scene. Police have closed Parkland Drive during the investigation.