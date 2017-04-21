Woman, 72, Has Been Missing for Nearly 2 Weeks, Police Say | NBC4 Washington
Covering Prince George's County

Tracee Wilkins and the News4 team covering where you live

Woman, 72, Has Been Missing for Nearly 2 Weeks, Police Say

    Prince George's County police are searching for a 72-year-old woman who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. 

    Helen Johnson was last seen in the 5600 block of Helmount Drive in Oxon Hill at 4 p.m. April 10. Police say she could be driving a gray 2004 Ford Taurus with Maryland license plate 4ALD25.

    Johnson is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light-colored top and a long denim skirt. 

    Anyone with information about Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call 301-749-5064.

