Woman, 72, Has Been Missing for Nearly 2 Weeks, Police Say

Prince George's County police are searching for a 72-year-old woman who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

Helen Johnson was last seen in the 5600 block of Helmount Drive in Oxon Hill at 4 p.m. April 10. Police say she could be driving a gray 2004 Ford Taurus with Maryland license plate 4ALD25.

Johnson is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light-colored top and a long denim skirt.

Anyone with information about Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call 301-749-5064.