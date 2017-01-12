DC May Get Snow, Freezing Rain This Weekend

Storm Team4's Amelia Draper times out the wintry mix expected in our region on Saturday. (Published 4 hours ago)

What to Know Snow is expected on Saturday.

Largest threat for freezing rain is in the mountains.

This weekend will not be as bad as the storm last month.

D.C. and parts of Maryland could get as much as 2 inches of snow plus freezing rain this weekend.

Storm Team4 is forecasting a wintry mix on Saturday, with snow and sleet likely to arrive Saturday morning. Snow totals could range from just a dusting to as much as 2 inches.

Through the day, the weather likely will transition to freezing rain.

Freezing rain may leave behind a thin, icy glaze, making travel tricky, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Looking back to the Dec. 17 ice storm, this storm likely will have a lower impact, with some snow and sleet at first. The biggest concern for extended freezing rain is in the mountains, including Deep Creek Lake.

Sunday is looking mainly dry, but a shower is possible early and again during the evening.

On Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, some showers are possible.

Both Sunday and Monday, we cannot rule out some spotty freezing rain mixing in north of Washington, where temperatures will stay cooler.

For the rest of next week, temperatures are expected to be back in the 50s and 60s.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates.