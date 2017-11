No one ever asks Danica Roem about being a transgender woman as she campaigns door to door for a Virginia House of Delegates seat, she says. Del. Bob Marshall, who she's trying to oust, called her "him" in campaign materials. Why Roem said he does it: "When Delegate Marshall realized he cannot win on public policy issues, on traffic, jobs, schools and health care, he resorted to trash." News4's Julie Carey reports.