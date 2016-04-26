Fence Jumper Prompts White House Lockdown

A man was running from a robbery and jumped over a fence at the Old Executive Office Building on the White House grounds Tuesday afternoon. (Published Tuesday, April 26, 2016)

The White House was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a man who was fleeing from a nearby robbery jumped over a fence at the complex, according to the Secret Service.

Members of the press were not being allowed in or out of the building about 4:10 p.m. The Secret Service said the White House was under a "condition yellow," a lockdown state.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after 4:30 p.m., but press members were still restricted and Lafayette Park was closed to pedestrian traffic.

A D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman said a man jumped the fence in the area of 17th and G streets, Northwest, at the Eisenhower Building, also known as the Old Executive Office Building. There is a separate fence between the grounds of the Old EOB and the White House, but the man did not get close to the second fence.

The man suffered a cut on his hand and was being treated at the scene, according to the fire department. Investigators with the Secret Service said the man was fleeing the scene of a nearby robbery when he jumped the fence.

The jumper was in custody of the Secret Service. President Barack Obama was at the White House after returning late Monday from an international trip.