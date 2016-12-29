Leave yourself extra time to get to work Thursday morning with wet roads across the area. A wintry mix is falling in northern and western Maryland, with reports of mainly light snow. Storm Team 4 has declared a Weather Alert for the morning for this reason.

While some isolated areas are getting a bit of snow, not much is sticking to the roads. The wintry mix is expected to change to all rain by about 7 a.m. Before that, though, drivers should allow for extra travel time in these areas due to the possibility of slick spots.

Most of the rest of the D.C. area is just getting rain, which should be done by 9 a.m. The frigid weather has led D.C. officials to declare a hypothermia alert. However, it's still slightly above freezing in the immediate metro area, so drivers should plan for wet, not icy, roads closer to the District.

But the sun won't warm things up much -- a cold front will cross the region Thursday afternoon. As this happens, it could touch off an isolated shower or two but more noticeably winds will increase. Counties along and west of I-81 are under a wind advisory during the day Thursday.

Friday is expected to be windy and cold. Highs will only top out around 40, but it will feel like the 20s due to the wind.

The holiday weekend is looking fairly quiet, weather-wise. Temperatures will be in the low 40s to mid 30s for New Year's Eve. A light shower is possible New Year's Day morning but most of the day is looking dry. If you're heading to the Redskins game, anticipate temps in the 40s with some light showers possible at the end of the game.

Rain is likely on Monday and could begin as a wintry mix in spots.