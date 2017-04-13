Wawa Giving Away Free Coffee for 'Wawa Day'

Looking for a caffeine fix? Wawa is celebrating its customers by giving away free coffee.

Cusomters can stop by any Wawa location Thursday and get a free any size coffee for "Wawa Day."

The company says "Wawa Day" is a day to celebrate its customers. The celebration comes just three days before the chain's 53rd anniversary.

Grahame Wood established the original outlet in Folsom, Pennsylvania, on April 16, 1964. The company now has hundreds of stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida.

Click here to find a Wawa location near you.