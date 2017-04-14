Water Main Break Closes 1 Lane Along Route 1 in Va.

A water main break closed one northbound lane along Route 1 in Dumfries, Virginia, Friday morning, and the road is expected to remain close for much of the day.

The 16-inch water main break happened just north of Dumfries Road.

The right northbound lane is currently closed, and it is expected to remain closed through the afternoon, the Prince William County Service Authority (PWCSA) said. The left lane is still open.

Three business were affected by the break, but the water has since been restored.

The pipe, which is 50-year-old, likely broke because of its age, PWCSA says.