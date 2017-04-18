The remains of a missing Virginia woman were found in a heavily wooded area of the City of Fredericksburg.

Rochelle Renee Simms, 32, of Fredericksburg, had been missing nearly six months.

About 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, someone found what appeared to be human remains in a wooded area. Authorities went to the scene, where they confirmed the remains were human.

A medical examiner identified the remains as Simms' on Tuesday.

Simms had been last seen Oct. 26 while walking in downtown Fredericksburg. According to police, Simms had been at the Kenmore Club earlier that night, a club that serves adults with mental illness.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing and her cause of death is unknown. Detectives are continuing to process and collect evidence at the site where Simms' remains were found.