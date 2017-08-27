A drives moves through flood waters left behind by Hurricane Harvey, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Aransas Pass, Texas. Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Fairfax County, Virginia, and Montgomery County, Maryland, urban search and rescue teams are heading to Texas to help out with rescue efforts from the effects of Harvey.



The Virginia team said on Twitter they were activated as a water rescue team by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. They said members were expected to leave on Sunday.

It is unknown where specifically they would be headed. Some areas, including near Houston, have received as much as 40 inches of rain, and residents have been told to evacuate to their roofs if water reaches the top floors of their homes.

Harvey came ashore late Friday as a category 4 hurricane and has been lingering in the area. Forecasters said on Sunday that it is possible for the storm to go back out into the gulf briefly before making another landfall closer to Houston.

VA-TF1 has been activated as a water rescue team by @fema in support of the Hurricane #Harvey response. Members will leave today. — VA-TF1 / USA-1 (@VATF1) August 27, 2017

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department said their modular swift water team, approximately 14 members, is heading to Texas on Sunday afternoon.

Montgomery County, Maryland, urban search and rescue team has been activated and awaiting word on when they will be leaving, according to fire and rescue spokesman Pete Piringer. Piringer said it is likely some "specialized" county resources would be requested by FEMA.