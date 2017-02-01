Virginia Seeking Information on Actions at Dulles | NBC4 Washington
Virginia Seeking Information on Actions at Dulles

    The Washington Post/Getty Images
    File photo of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

    Virginia's Attorney General has filed a motion in federal court seeking details on what happened at Dulles International Airport when President Donald Trump's ban on citizens from seven countries went into effect.

    Mark Herring, a Democrat, said in a statement Wednesday that Virginia wants information from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Herring cited reports that that attorneys were denied access to detained individuals in defiance of the court order over the weekend.

    He said Virginia has been unable to get any information about compliance with a court order obtained late Saturday barring the removal of lawful permanent residents for seven days.

    The motion comes a day after Herring filed a lawsuit against Trump's executive order.

