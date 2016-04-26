What to Know Residents can get postcard notes through their PTA chapters or send thank-you notes online.

Teacher Appreciation Week is May 2-6.

Virginia officials want residents to show their gratitude for the teachers in their communities.

The state has launched a "Thank a Teacher'' campaign ahead of Teacher Appreciation Week asking residents to send thank-you notes to K-12 teachers until May 6. The campaign has been organized by the Virginia Lottery, the Virginia Tourism Corporation and the Virginia PTA to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, which is May 2-6.

Residents can get postcard notes through their participating PTA chapters or send digital thank-you notes online at www.valottery.com/thankateacher. There will also be thank-you note writing stations at select Virginia Lottery retailers.

Copyright Associated Press