Residents can get postcard notes through their PTA chapters or send thank-you notes online.
Teacher Appreciation Week is May 2-6.
Virginia officials want residents to show their gratitude for the teachers in their communities.
The state has launched a "Thank a Teacher'' campaign ahead of Teacher Appreciation Week asking residents to send thank-you notes to K-12 teachers until May 6. The campaign has been organized by the Virginia Lottery, the Virginia Tourism Corporation and the Virginia PTA to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, which is May 2-6.
Residents can get postcard notes through their participating PTA chapters or send digital thank-you notes online at www.valottery.com/thankateacher. There will also be thank-you note writing stations at select Virginia Lottery retailers.
Published at 5:27 AM EDT on Apr 26, 2016 | Updated at 8:21 AM EDT on Apr 26, 2016