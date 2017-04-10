Virginia Police Officer Charged With Assault for Fight With Her Husband: Police | NBC4 Washington
logo_dc_2x

Covering Prince William County

The News4 team covering where you live

Virginia Police Officer Charged With Assault for Fight With Her Husband: Police

By Julie Carey

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Prince William County Police
    Stephanie and Mark Morbeto

    A Virginia police lieutenant once named officer of the year was arrested Saturday morning following a fight with her husband, police said.

    Lt. Stephanie Morbeto and her husband, Mark Morbeto, are both charged with assault.

    One of them called police for help about 4 a.m. Saturday, Prince William County Police said.

    Lt. Morbeto was placed on administrative leave, Manassas police said.

    Top News: Moment of Silence in Sweden, Egypt Bombings

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Markus Schreiber/AP

    She has been with the department since 2001 and was officer of the year in 2011. She was promoted to lieutenant in 2012.

    Published 6 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices