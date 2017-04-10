A Virginia police lieutenant once named officer of the year was arrested Saturday morning following a fight with her husband, police said.

Lt. Stephanie Morbeto and her husband, Mark Morbeto, are both charged with assault.

One of them called police for help about 4 a.m. Saturday, Prince William County Police said.

Lt. Morbeto was placed on administrative leave, Manassas police said.

She has been with the department since 2001 and was officer of the year in 2011. She was promoted to lieutenant in 2012.