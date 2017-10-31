Virginia Man Charged in Wife's Death After Relative Finds Her Body - NBC4 Washington
OLY-DC

Virginia Man Charged in Wife's Death After Relative Finds Her Body

Police say the husband got into a head-on crash after calling a family member and telling them to come take care of the children

By Matthew Stabley

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Virginia Man Charged in Wife's Death After Relative Finds Her Body
    Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office
    Frank D. Price Jr.

    A Virginia man was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday after his wife was found dead in a home with several children.

    Frank D. Price Jr., 47, called a family member early Saturday and asked them to come to his Chantilly home and take care of the kids, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

    After that, Price was involved in a serious head-on crash near Gum Spring Road and Mayhew Lane about 6 a.m., according to the sheriff's office. He was taken to Reston Hospital with minor injuries. The other driver involved was taken to Reston Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

    The sheriff's office went to Price's home at 8:15 a.m. after a family member found Price's wife, 36-year-old Winsome Ann Marie Price, dead inside the home.

    Frank Price is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

    The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was transferred to The George Washington University Hospital where she is recovering, according to the sheriff's office.

    The investigation into the crash continues.

    Published 3 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices