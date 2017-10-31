A Virginia man was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday after his wife was found dead in a home with several children.

Frank D. Price Jr., 47, called a family member early Saturday and asked them to come to his Chantilly home and take care of the kids, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

After that, Price was involved in a serious head-on crash near Gum Spring Road and Mayhew Lane about 6 a.m., according to the sheriff's office. He was taken to Reston Hospital with minor injuries. The other driver involved was taken to Reston Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The sheriff's office went to Price's home at 8:15 a.m. after a family member found Price's wife, 36-year-old Winsome Ann Marie Price, dead inside the home.

Frank Price is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was transferred to The George Washington University Hospital where she is recovering, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation into the crash continues.