Video Shows Man Firing Gun Down Metro Escalator

The Metropolitan Police Department released a video that showed a man shooting down a Metro escalator at another person on Aug. 25.

Police are searching for two men who were in the video and apparently chasing a victim at the Columbia Heights Metro station around 12:15 p.m. The video showed one man fired a handgun after the victim ran down an escalator.

Both men seen in the video and the victim fled the scene. As police arrived, they spotted two men running from the Metro station.

Investigators said one man threw a gun into the front yard of a home in the 3300 block of 16th Street before both men fled through the neighborhood.

It is unknown if the victim was struck by the gunfire.