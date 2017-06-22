Vehicle Found Submerged in Potomac River in Md. | NBC4 Washington
Vehicle Found Submerged in Potomac River in Md.

    A vehicle was found completely submerged in the Potomac River in Poolesville, Maryland, Thursday morning.

    The vehicle went into the water at the Edwards Ferry boat ramp on the 15200 block of Edwards Ferry Road, Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesman Pete Piringer said on Twitter. 

    Piringer said no one was found inside the car. A tow truck pulled the car from the water. 

    The owner of the car didn't know it was gone and told News4's Megan McGrath it must have been stolen. 

    Stay with News4 on-air and online for more on this developing story. 

    Published 6 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago
