A traffic violation resulted in an armed robbery when a Virginia man allegedly threatened a tow truck driver at gunpoint, ordering him to unhitch and return his car.

At about 2 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the area of Mountain Road and Loudoun Drive in Haymarket, Virginia, and were told Kenneth Lewis Harris, 48, from Leesburg, Virginia, allegedly threatened a tow truck driver at gunpoint to get his 2003 GMC Yukon back after a traffic stop, Prince William County police said.

A Loudoun County sheriff's deputy pulled Harris over for a traffic violation, issued a traffic summons, and as a result, Harris’ car was towed, police said.

The tow truck driver offered to give Harris a ride. During the ride, Harris asked the driver to pull over. He then walked to the driver’s door, showed a gun and threatened the driver, demanding his car be released.

The driver returned the car to Harris, who drove off. The tow truck driver called police.

Police described Harris as a black man, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Harris’ Yukon has Virginia tags VXS5874.

Following the investigation, police collected multiple warrants for Harris’ arrest. He is wanted on several charges including use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and driving on a suspended license.

Attempts to locate Harris have been unsuccessful, but the investigation continues.