Two Dead, Three Hurt in Charles County Collision

Two people were killed and three others injured in a two-vehicle crash in Charles County, Maryland, late Saturday night.

The Maryland State Police said the vehicles collided on Leonardown Road at Cracklingtown Road in the Hughesville area before 11 p.m. Troopers said after the collision, one vehicle went off the road, hit a telephone pole, overturned, and caught fire.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

Two adults, a 19-year-old woman and a 27 year old woman, were taken to the hospital. A child was also transported from the scene.

Troopers from the La Plata Barrack were assisted on scene by the Maryland State Police Crash Team and deputies from the Charles County Sheriff's Office. No cause for the crash has been released.