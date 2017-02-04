Two Critical After Kitchen Fire Burns Clinton Home

A kitchen fire in Prince George’s County, Maryland, critically injured two people early Friday morning, according the Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department.

A spokesman said crews were called to the 7200 block of Milligan Road in Clinton, Maryland, around 6:30 a.m. Two young adults were rescued by firefighters and transported to the hospital, suffering from smoke inhalation and burns.

The victims were transferred to another hospital that specialized in the treatment of their injuries. They were listed in critical condition Friday evening.

Investigators said the fire apparently originated in the rear portion of the one-story home in the area of the kitchen. They said it appeared the fire was accidental.