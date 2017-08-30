Two 16-Year-Old Boys Shot in Northeast DC - NBC4 Washington
OLY-DC

Two 16-Year-Old Boys Shot in Northeast DC

By Sophia Barnes

    Two 16-year-old boys were shot Wednesday in Northeast D.C. and one was taken to a hospital, police said.

    One of the juveniles is being treated. The other stayed on the scene with police.

    The boys’ injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

    The shooting occurred on the 3500 block of South Dakota Avenue NE about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

    D.C. police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

    Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 46 minutes ago
