Two 16-Year-Old Boys Shot in Northeast DC

Two 16-year-old boys were shot Wednesday in Northeast D.C. and one was taken to a hospital, police said.

One of the juveniles is being treated. The other stayed on the scene with police.

The boys’ injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

The shooting occurred on the 3500 block of South Dakota Avenue NE about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

D.C. police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

