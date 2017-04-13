Tyler (left) and Matthew (right) Curtis have been arrested on child pornography charges. The twins worked with children at two churches in Maryland.

Twin brothers who worked with children in Carroll County, Maryland, have been arrested on child pornography charges, state police say.

Tyler Curtis and Matthew Curtis, both 20, are each charged with four counts of possession of child pornography. Tyler Curtis is also charged with four counts of distribution of child pornography.

A police investigation started in March, when police received a tip about an internet user possessing child porn. Maryland State Police said the two brothers were arrested on Wednesday after police found pictures and videos of child pornography on electronic devices taken during a search of their house in Hampstead, Maryland.

The twins volunteered for the children's ministry at Connections Church in Halethorpe, Maryland. Police said there is currently no evidence that any crimes committed involved children at the church.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 410-953-8200.