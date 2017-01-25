Trump Sanctuary City Order Sparks Fears, Praise in DC Area

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday that could limit federal grant funding to local governments that protect undocumented immigrants. News4's Kristin Wright has the story. (Published 4 hours ago)

President Donald Trump signed an executive action Wednesday to block federal grants from immigrant-protecting "sanctuary cities," and it's receiving strong reactions in the D.C. area.

Immigration rights protesters blocked streets near the White House Wednesday night.

"We must love and protect each other," chanted one protester.

"He is going back to building the wall. He is going back from support of communities that state that they want to be welcoming cities," protester Alma Couverthie told News4.

Many immigrants attended a rally Wednesday afternoon in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Northwest D.C.

One woman at the rally, who declined to provide her name, spoke against divisions between undocumented immigrants and others.

"I believe that everybody has that right, to call another place their home," she said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke, at an unrelated news conference, about protecting the city's sanctuary status, and about fear among immigrants.

"We have gotten a lot of questions and calls and feelings of anxiety, especially from families who fear it means they could be torn apart," the mayor said.

Bowser said functioning as a sanctuary city protects residents.

"We want people, D.C. residents, to not fear calling on their government. When people fear calling the police or calling on the government for help, it makes the entire city less safe,' she said.

D.C. as well as Takoma Park, Maryland, and Arlington, Montgomery and Prince George's counties operate as sanctuary cities that do not cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

The order could cost locales that do not cooperate millions of dollars.

"We're going to strip federal grant money from the sanctuary states and cities that harbor illegal immigrants," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said at a news conference. "The American people are no longer going to have to be forced to subsidize this disregard for our laws."

Information was not immediately available on the amount of funds at stake in the D.C. area.

In Frederick County, Maryland, Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said Trump's executive order must be in place.

"I think it's a right decision for America. I think it's a right decision for counties and communities that have felt the impact of crimes committed by illegal immigrants," he said.

"Everybody in the world wants to be in America, but we simply can't accommodate that," the sheriff continued.

