Trump Nominates US Attorney for Maryland

President Donald Trump has nominated Robert Hur to become Maryland's next U.S. Attorney, the White House announced.

Hur worked as principal associate to former U.S. Attorney for Maryland Rod Rosenstein, who is now deputy attorney general.

For seven years, Hur served as assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland, the Department of Justice's website says. He has prosecuted financial and regulatory offenses, gang violence and drug trafficking, as well as intellectual property-related matters, the site says.

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.