Tracking Bracelet Helps Family of Man With Autism

A Maryland family has secure doors and windows and an alarm system that goes off when someone exits, but their son still manages to make his way outside.

John Bucknam, a Rockville, Maryland, man with autism, has wandered as far as 5 miles from home. The disappearances strike fear in his parents.

"It's terrible because something life-threatening could happen to him," his mother, Barbara Bucknam said.

But a tracking device helps police find him. An ankle bracelet John Bucknam wears emits a signal every second that police can detect.

Police Help Family of Man With Autism Who Wanders Away

Police in Montgomery County have put the tracking bracelets on about 50 young people with autism. They also have been used by people with Alzheimer's disease.

Also, the police department has neon T-shirts that families can use. They read "I have autism. If I am alone, call 911."

Police say their best tool for finding people who have wandered away from home is awareness. If you see anything out of the ordinary, contact authorities.