Nearly 7,000 Dominion Virginia Power customers didn't have power for about an hour Saturday night after a car crash.

A vehicle struck a power pole in the 2800 block of Cedar Lane in Vienna about 7:30 p.m., according to Dominion Power and police.

Power had been restored to all but 37 customers about 8:30 p.m., Dominion said.

Traffic lights went out in the area of the crash and Fairfax County police tweeted that Cedar Lane was closed between Lee Highway and Hilltop Road.

Police said it was a "minory injury crash," but did not say how many people were injured.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates.