The National Arboretum announced the new names of the eaglets born in March.

The polls have closed and the results are in for what may be one of the most closely followed local votes of the year.

The National Arboretum announced Tuesday that the bald eagle chicks formally known as DC2 and DC3 will now go by the names Freedom and Liberty.

As part of its Name the Nestlings social media campaign, the National Arboretum asked people to cast a final vote on their favorite of the five most popular eaglet name pairs.

Top name contenders included Cherry and Blossom, Honor and Glory, Potomac and Anacostia, and Stars and Stripes.

The hatching of the bald eaglets was seen through the American Eagle Foundation’s live bald eagle nest cam, which continues to show the eaglets’ progress. The first of the eaglets, DC2, hatched March 18, and DC3 hatched two days later.