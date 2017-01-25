A new concert venue from the owners of the 9:30 Club is coming to southwest D.C. later this year.

Discussions about the venue – The Anthem – started in early 2012, but the name was not revealed until Tuesday.

The Anthem is scheduled to open Oct. 12 and will be part of The Wharf, the massive $2 billion Southwest Waterfront development.

The $60 million venue will have a flexible capacity of 2,500 to 6,000. Like the 9:30 Club, The Anthem will have a moveable stage and backdrop to adjust for the size of the crowd. It will host seated and standing room shows.

In addition to The Anthem and the 9:30 Club, Bethesda, Maryland-based owners I.M.P also program and operate Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland and the Lincoln Theatre in D.C.

The talent buyer for 9:30 Club and Lincoln Theatre also will book The Anthem.