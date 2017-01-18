Attendees of a sold-out event in Southwest D.C. will stand and applaud for outgoing President Barack Obama at 7 p.m. Thursday, and they hope people across the country will do the same. News4's Aaron Gilchrist talks with organizer Bejide Davis about the event that will include singers, artists and hula dancers. (Published 6 hours ago)

Attendees of the sold-out "Thanks, Obama" event in Southwest D.C. will stand and applaud for outgoing President Barack Obama at 7 p.m. Thursday, and they hope people across the country will do the same.

Bejide Davis, one of the "Thanks, Obama" event organizers, said the idea came to her in May.

"The idea actually came from a conversation with one of my older brothers," Davis said. "...We were just driving around the city, and we were talking about politics... and we were just talking about how, no matter who wins the election, people will miss President Obama."

Davis said she wished there was a way she could thank the president. "I kind of jokingly said, 'Maybe I'll just go outside of the White House and thank him, give him a round of applause.'"

"My brother said, 'Do you really want to give the president of the United States a fifth grade clap-out?' And I said, 'Actually, that doesn't sound like a bad idea; maybe we should.'"

The event will feature a local hula troupe as well as local artists and DJ Olivia Dope from New York.

"Thanks, Obama" will take place at the Mead Center for American Theater from 3 to 8 p.m. Davis encourages those who would like to participate but can't make it to the D.C. event to join through social media.

"We're trying to reach everyone," Davis said, "and get that reach out there so people can stand and clap with us at 7 p.m. -- which is going to be the appointed clap-out time."

You can follow the event, which will be streamed live, through Facebook Live and Periscope.