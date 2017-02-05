Students who attend a Southeast D.C. elementary school will be relocated to another public school after rodents and bed bugs were discovered at their school.

D.C. Public Schools sent a letter to parents of Savoy Elementary School students on Friday, saying workers would thoroughly clean the school building and replace all soft materials, including rugs, cots, blankets and pillows, on Monday, Feb. 6 and Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Students won't have school on Monday and Tuesday, but they can get breakfast, lunch and dinner at Barry Farm Recreation center at 1230 Summer Rd. SE, officials announced Sunday.

Below are the times and locations where student can get their meals:

Grab-and-go breakfast from 8 am to 9:30 am in the lobby

Lunch from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm in the multi-purpose room

Dinner from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm in the multi-purpose room

Starting Wednesday, students will attend school at the Ferebee Hope Elementary School campus at 3999 8th St. SE. DCPS will provide transportation to and from the new location.

Officials said they would follow up with more details by Tuesday afternoon.

Savoy Elementary School, at 2400 Shannon Place, Southeast, will have to pass a safety and health inspection after the cleaning, according to the letter.

DCPS Press Secretary Michelle Lerner said on Friday that Savoy Elementary students "will be at a different building location for several weeks" before they can go back to the school. Lerner did not give further information about the other location.

Parents who have concerns about their child's health should contact their doctor, Wilson advised in the letter.