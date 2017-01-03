Teen Suspected of Killing 16-Year-Old Maryland Girl Dies

The 15-year-old boy suspected of killing a 16-year-old girl inside her own bedroom in Ellicott City, Maryland, early New Year's Day has died, police say.

Sean Crizer, also of Ellicott City, died after he shot 52-year-old Suzanne Zaremba; her teenage daughter, Charlotte Zaremba; and then himself.

Howard County police identified him for the first time Tuesday morning and said they still have not found any indication of a relationship between Charlotte Zaremba and the boy who police say killed her.

Crizer used a gun that was reported stolen from the Zarembas' neighborhood, police said. Investigators believe the teen burglarized at least two homes in the area in the weeks leading up to the murder.

A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed inside her home in Ellicott City, Maryland, early New Year's Day after a 15-year-old boy shot the girl's mother, the girl and then himself, police said.

Charlotte Zaremba was shot inside her bedroom on the 4800 block of Knoll Glen Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, Suzanne Zaremba heard a scuffle in her daughter's bedroom about 2 a.m. Sunday. She entered and saw Crizer.

He shot the mother and then turned the gun on her teen daughter.

Then, he shot himself in the head, police said.

Charlotte Zaremba was taken to Howard County General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Suzanne Zaremba was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. She was treated for a gunshot wound and released.

Crizer also was taken to Shock Trauma, where he initially was in critical condition with a life-threatening injury.

Crizer wore a mask during the attack, police say. Both the mask and the gun were recovered in Charlotte Zaremba's bedroom.

Crizer and Charlotte Zaremba lived less than a half-mile from each other and both attended Howard High School, but police have no indication they had any kind of relationship.

Police say they still do not know Crizer's motive, nor whether he was targeting Charlotte Zaremba or her home.

Authorities said there is no indication anyone else was involved in the shooting, which occurred in a residential neighborhood about 25 miles northeast of Washington, D.C.

Charlotte Zaremba was sweet and strong-minded, her self-defense instructor, Brian Kushner, told WBAL TV in Baltimore.

"She was a great person," he said.

The investigation is ongoing. anyone with information for police is asked to call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

