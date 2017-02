A teenager was fatally shot in Northeast Washington Sunday night, and now police are looking for his killer.

Officers were called to the unit block of Anacostia Road about 9:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

