Tax Day Deals: Bagels, Beer and More | NBC4 Washington
Tax Day Deals: Bagels, Beer and More

    Bloomberg via Getty Images

    April 18 is Tax Day, a day long associated with the dread of rushing to fill out complicated forms and, perhaps, making a payment to Uncle Sam.

    But, there is some good news! There are a number of deals  to make the day a bit better. 

    Here are some of the deals available in the D.C. area:

    Bob Evans:Download this coupon to save 30 percent off your entire purchase.

    Boston Market: For just $10.40 you can get a half chicken individual meal, two sides, cornbread, a regular drink and a cookie.

    Bruegger’s: Grab a big bagel bundle for $10.40. Filled with 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese, these bundles will be on sale until Wednesday. 

    California Tortilla: Just say “tax crunch” when ordering to claim your free chips and queso.

    Firehouse Subs: Download this coupon to get a free medium sub with the purchase of a large or medium sub, chips and drink.

    Great American Cookies: Pick up a free birthday cake cookie with no additional purchase necessary.

    Hooters: Kids under 12 eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more. Check this list of participating locations before you go.

    HydroMassage: If tax day has you extra stressed, unwind with a free HydroMassage at Planet Fitness. If you don’t have to for a massage during the week, this deal is offered until April 22.

    Noodles & Company: Take $4 off an online order of $10 or more when you use the code TAXDAY17.

    Urban Bar-B-Que: Enjoy half-price ribs with the purchase of two sides.

    World of Beer: Toast the end of tax season with a free beer from World of Beer. Beer selections differ based on location so check ahead if you have your heart set on a certain draft. 

    Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago
