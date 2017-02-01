Sanctuary City Takoma Park Stands With Immigrants Despite Executive Order | NBC4 Washington
Sanctuary City Takoma Park Stands With Immigrants Despite Executive Order

By Kristin Wright

The city of Takoma Park, Maryland, will hold a teach-in and public forum on what it means to be a sanctuary city that protects immigrants. Mayor Kate Stewart told News4's Kristin Wright the city will stand with all residents, despite President Donald Trump's threat to pull federal funding from sanctuary cities. "We would like to see us go down a path where we're not tearing apart families, scaring people, but really bringing people together," she said.

