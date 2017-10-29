D.C. police are trying to find people who sexually assaulted a woman and stole from a man early Friday morning in Northwest.

About 2:30 a.m., several people went up to the man and woman while they were walking on the 2800 block of Georgia Avenue NW, police said.

The group got into an altercation with the man and woman, and during the fight, one of the ment in the group sexually assaulted the woman, police said. The attackers assaulted the man and took his belongings before running away, according to police.

The assaults happened blocks away from Howard University.

One attacker is described as a black man with a dark complexion who is 28 to 33 years old, 5 feet 7 inches and his hair in dread locks. He was wearing a blue shirt and beige pants.

Another attacker is described as a black man with a dark complexion who is 25 to 35 years old, 5 feet 8 inches.

Police did not say how many more attackers there were and did not have complete descriptions for those people.

Police are asking anyone who has information to call 202-727- 9099. Information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. Crime Solvers currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for any crime committed in the District of Columbia.