A suspected drunken driver struck a Maryland police officer's cruiser Saturday night.

About 7:30 p.m., a Rockville City police officer was driving southbound on Rockville Pike near Talbott Center when a driver on the northbound side made a left turn and struck the cruiser, trapping the officer.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue got the officer out of the cruiser and took him to a hospital where he was treated and released.

Police arrested the man driving the vehicle that struck the cruiser for suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. He was not injured.