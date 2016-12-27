An outpouring of support for a popular yoga instructor found dead. But as loved ones honor Tricia McCauley's memory, tough questions are being asked about the long rap sheet of the man police arrested in connection to her death. News4's Jackie Bensen reports. (Published 6 minutes ago)

The man charged in the death of an actress and yoga instructor is no stranger to the authorities, according to numerous court documents.

Adrian Dwayne Johnson, 29, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, also known as Dwayne Adrian Johnson, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tricia McCauley. McCauley was found dead inside her car early Tuesday after a man spotted Johnson and called 911.

Johnson has been arrested six times in 2016 for crimes in Washington, with the latest charges coming on Dec. 17 for alleged thefts at Meridian PCS and CVS.

At a hearing for those charges, he was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and wear a GPS ankle bracelet, but it is not clear if he was wearing the ankle bracelet at the time of his arrest for McCauley’s death.

Court documents from 2016 showed Johnson has been charged with:

5/15/16: Second-degree theft for incident at Black Lion Market on 14th Street, Northwest

6/10/16: Second-degree theft, assault on a police officer for incident at Modell’s Sporting Goods on 14th Street, Northwest

9/1/16: Robbery, assault with intent for incident on L Street, Northwest involving stealing from two men

12/12/16: Second-degree theft for incident at DSW Shoe Store on 14th Street, Northwest

12/17/16: Second-degree theft for incident at CVS on 14th Street, Northwest

12/17/16: Second-degree theft for incident at Meridian PCS on 14th Street, Northwest

View Suspect's Locations in Yoga Teacher's Death in a full screen map

Court records showed Johnson is also wanted in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties for failure to show up to answer theft charges in those areas. He is currently being held without bond for the murder charge.

A vigil Tuesday night was originally scheduled as a way to share hope that McCauley, who went missing on Christmas Day, would be found. But it turned into a tribute to her spirit as she was described by friends as “light-filled” and “uniquely loving.”