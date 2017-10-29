Two men were stabbed while trying to help a woman who was in an argument with a man on U Street NW, police say. News4's Jackie Bensen reports the stabbing happened while many people were out celebrating Halloween. (Published Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017)

A man is wanted for stabbing two other men who came to the defense of a woman he was arguing with on U Street Northwest, police said.

The man and a woman, dressed in a Marilyn Monroe Halloween costume, were arguing loudly in the 1700 block of U Street NW about 2 a.m. Saturday, according to a police report.

Two men across the street overheard the argument and started arguing with the man in an effort to intervene. The attacker then crossed the street and stabbed both of them, the report said.

D.C. Fire and EMS took the two victims to hospitals. One man has life-threatening injuries, and the other has minor injuries, police said.

"I had no idea what was going on. People were dressed up. So, now that's, like, scary that that's the time that all this has happened," said a man, who woke up to the commotion outside his home nearby.



The assailant is described as a black man with a dark complexion and a full beard. He is about 6 feet, police said. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a denim vest.

D.C. police released surveillance photos on Saturday of the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. Crime Solvers currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in D.C.