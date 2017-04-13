The community rallies to help clean up hateful messages spray-painted on the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia and the Little River United Church of Christ in Fairfax County. News4's Mark Segraves reports.

Police arrested a 20-year-old Virginia in connection with three recent hate-motivated incidents.

Anti-Semitic graffiti was spray-painted at the Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia (JCCNV) overnight on the first night of Passover this week. A nearby church was targeted with hateful vandalism the same night.

Police arrested 20-year-old Dylan M. Mahone at his Annandale home Wednesday night. He is also suspected of posting anti-Semitic flyers at Northern Virginia Community College in March.

Among the hateful messages at the JCCNV on Little River Turnpike, "Hitler was right" was spray-painted across an entrance. A swastika and an "SS" symbol were spray-painted onto exterior walls.

The nearby Little River United Church of Christ also was vandalized, with swastikas, anti-LGBTQ messages and anti-Muslim signs. "Defend America; No Muslims," was written across the front door.

Pastor the Rev. Dr. David Lindsey suspects the church was targeted because it is open to diversity.

The acts of vandalism were discovered Tuesday morning.

Members of the community have rallied to help clean up the graffiti.

Police identified Mahone as a suspect through surveillance video.

He is charged in Fairfax County with two counts each of felony destruction of property, placing a swastika on religious property with the intent to intimidate and wearing a mask in public to conceal his identity. Northern Virginia Community College Police charged him with felony destruction of property and wearing a mask to conceal his identity.