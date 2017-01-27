Stories of Local Veterans Told at Manassas Museum Exhibit By Northern Virginia Bureau UP NEXT XStories of Local Veterans Told at Manassas Museum ExhibitLinkEmbedEmailCopyCloseLink to this videohttp://www.nbcwashington.com/news/local/Stories-of-Local-Veterans-Told-at-Manassas-Museum-Exhibit_Washington-DC-411987916.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbcwashington.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=411987916&videoID=xt1FBT6lV55F&origin=nbcwashington.com&sec=news&subsec=local&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»Manassas Museum hosts a special exhibit about local veterans from the Iraq and Afghanistan campaigns.Published 4 hours ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest local updates in your inboxPrivacy policy | More Newsletters