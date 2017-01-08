Owners of stores at Landmark Mall in Alexandria, Virginia, confirmed to News4 they've been given notice to vacate their spaces by Jan. 31 to prepare for the long-awaited renovation.

Howard Hughes Corporation, which owns the mall, did not confirm it.

Alexandria leaders told News4 Thursday they anticipated the closing of the mall's Macy's store to expedite plans to renovate the mall.

It's not clear how soon after the tenants leave the renovation will begin.

For years, the once iconic mall has sat largely barren with only a few stores open and an increasingly desolate parking lot.

More than three years ago, the Alexandria City Council approved redevelopment plans made by the Howard Hughes Corporation to transform the mall into a mixed-use property with apartments, shops and restaurants, but there have been delays in getting the redevelopment going.