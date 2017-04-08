Pamela Butler vanished from her DC home in February 2009. Her family and friends held a memorial service Thursday to honor her life and keep a spotlight on the case. As News4's Kristin Wright reports, while the family has declared Butler legally dead, they still want to know what happened to her.

Eight years after Pamela Butler disappeared without a trace, police sources said they have arrested her ex-boyfriend in connection with the case.

Jose Rodriguez-Cruz was taken into custody late Friday night in Arlington, Virginia, and faces a first-degree murder charge in Butler's disappearance. The Environmental Protection Agency analyst was last seen Feb. 12, 2009, outside her home on Fourth Street in northwest Washington, D.C.

Butler's family declared her legally dead in August, because she had been missing for more than seven years. Derrick Butler, her brother, said her family wanted to settle her affairs and is accepting that she is gone.

The declaration allowed police to pursue murder charges when they made an arrest in the case.

Acting D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham praised the cold case unit for the arrest.

"It was a fresh set of eyes on this case," Newsham said. "It is our belief this is a domestic violence case, but we can't get into it at this time."

The chief said Rodriguez-Cruz waived extradition from Virginia and is in the custody of the Metropolitan Police Department. The suspect will be held until he appears in court to face the charges.