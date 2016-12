Flurries were rapidly coating a road near Laytonsville, Maryland, about 10:40 a.m. Friday, but the fallen snow was melting quickly.

Snow showers are moving through the D.C. area around midday Friday. No accumulation is expected, but it's certainly looking like winter right now.

Light snow showers were reported in many spots around the D.C. area, including Northwest D.C., Fairfax County and around Bowie, Maryland.

Temps feel like the 20s and 30s.

In Fauquier County, temps were warm enough that just a few flurries were spotted.

