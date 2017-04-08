A small plane crashed at the Culpeper Regional Airport on Saturday.

Two men have been hospitalized after a small plane crashed Saturday afternoon at an airport in Culpeper County, Virginia, state police say.

About 1:40 p.m., the plane crashed at the Culpeper Regional Airport in Brandy Station, according to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police.

The single-engine 1949 North American T6G plane was attempting to land at the airport when it ran off the side of the runway and overturned, state police said.

Fifty-six-year-old Daniel Haug, of Culpeper, was flying the plane and 74-year-old John Reavis Jr. was riding as a passenger. Haug was taken to Culpeper Hospital and Reavis Jr. was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital, state police said. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Witnesses told News4 the crash happened during an event held by the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, a group that hosts airshows throughout the region.

Photos show a small yellow plane upside down on a grassy area. Video from the witness showed a medevac helicopter at the scene.

State police and the FAA are investigating.

