The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority will be shutting down six rail stations over the weekend of Feb. 4-5 to accommodate maintenance work.

A Metro press release said a major work project will affect the Orange, Silver, and Blue lines for the weekend. Free shuttle bus service will replace all trains between Foggy Bottom and Eastern Market stations on both days.

Farragut West, McPherson Square, Federal Triangle, Smithsonian, Federal Center Southwest, and Capitol South stations will be closed for the weekend. The lower level platforms at the Metro Center and L’Enfant Plaza stations will also be closed.

Metro is recommending travelers add up to 45 minutes to any potential trips through the affected area.

Metro crews will be performing work in the zone, including installation of cellphone and radio equipment to support improved communication in tunnels, fixing displaced ceiling tiles, and conventional track improvements to rails, fasteners, insulators and other components.