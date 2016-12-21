Singer's DC Subway Version of 'O Holy Night' Goes Viral

One way to cut through the noise of a D.C. Metro station is by singing, and one way to get noticed by the White House is by singing so well they can't ignore it.

Tymara Walker, a professional singer visiting from Las Vegas, did just that earlier this month, breaking out a beautiful rendition of "O Holy Night" that sent her vocals soaring around the Union Station's chambered walls and went viral, the "Today" show reported, with over 300,000 views on Facebook.

"It's my favorite carol because of that amazing high note at the end, and because I'm finally at a fresh start place," she told "Today" in an email.

Over the weekend, she posted to Instagram that President Barack Obama's personal Twitter account started following her, writing a really big "OMG" over the news.