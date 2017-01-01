Silver Alert: Woman Missing From Silver Spring

A 91-year-old woman with dementia is missing after she left her home in Silver Spring Sunday evening.

Gloria Deborah Adams, left the Leisure World senior citizen community between 5 and 6 p.m. New Year's Day and was headed to a family member's home on Rayburn Road in Bethesda, Montgomery County police said.

She never arrived.

Adams was driving a silver 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with the Maryland license plate 2BR9629.

Police described her as a white woman who stands 4-foot-10 and weighs about 150 pounds. She has white hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Adams' whereabouts is asked to call 911.