Silver Alert: Woman Missing From Silver Spring | NBC4 Washington
    Montgomery County Police Department

    A 91-year-old woman with dementia is missing after she left her home in Silver Spring Sunday evening. 

    Gloria Deborah Adams, left the Leisure World senior citizen community between 5 and 6 p.m. New Year's Day and was headed to a family member's home on Rayburn Road in Bethesda, Montgomery County police said.

    She never arrived.

    Adams was driving a silver 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with the Maryland license plate 2BR9629.

    Police described her as a white woman who stands 4-foot-10 and weighs about 150 pounds. She has white hair and blue eyes.

    Anyone with information on Adams' whereabouts is asked to call 911.

    Published 48 minutes ago
